Boston Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)

Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 512.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of Brinker International opened at $49.43 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.24. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.01.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $812.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

EAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.37 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelli Valade sold 4,224 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $209,468.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Roy Doyle sold 3,615 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $180,243.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

