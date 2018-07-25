Boenning Scattergood Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp opened at $19.95 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Robert G. Jones sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $855,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.