Boeing (BA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Boeing (NYSE:BA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. Boeing had a return on equity of 3,774.27% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Boeing updated its FY18 guidance to $14.30-14.50 EPS.

Shares of Boeing traded down $11.26, reaching $347.01, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 208,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,178. The company has a market cap of $205.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $211.95 and a fifty-two week high of $374.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Boeing from $289.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Boeing from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.51.

In related news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $3,097,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,593,656.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.84, for a total value of $373,378.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,373.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,373 shares of company stock worth $4,233,094. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TNB Financial boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the second quarter. TNB Financial now owns 9,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

