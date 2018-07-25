Boeing (BA) PT Set at $375.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a $375.00 price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Vetr lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.72 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, April 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.07.

Shares of Boeing traded down $7.56, reaching $350.71, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 254,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 12 month low of $211.95 and a 12 month high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 3,774.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $762,545.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,290,284.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $3,097,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,593,656.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,094 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

