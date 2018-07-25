BNP Paribas Reiterates €3.00 Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP)

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €3.00 ($3.53) target price from equities research analysts at BNP Paribas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

ISP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €3.12 ($3.67).

BIT ISP opened at €3.08 ($3.62) on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Banking, Internat Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, and Asset Management business units. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

