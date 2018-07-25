BNP Paribas (BNP) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €79.00 ($92.94) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.50% from the company’s previous close.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.30 ($80.35) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €68.03 ($80.03).

Shares of BNP Paribas opened at €62.45 ($73.47) on Monday, according to MarketBeat. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

