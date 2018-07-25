BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,895 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH worth $37,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 18.4% during the first quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 23,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 777,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Melone bought 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.06 per share, with a total value of $199,997.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,879.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,844. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $114.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.91). CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

