BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $32.77 Million Stake in Harris Co. (HRS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 409.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,267 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.19% of Harris worth $32,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harris by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 745,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Harris by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harris by 162.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Harris in the second quarter worth $11,714,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harris in the second quarter worth $8,907,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harris stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $151.36. 513,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.25. Harris Co. has a 1 year low of $111.72 and a 1 year high of $170.54.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Harris from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Harris from $189.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Harris in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.11.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

