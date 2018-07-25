BMO Capital Markets Lowers World Acceptance (WRLD) Price Target to $82.00

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 28.48% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of World Acceptance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. World Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.
Shares of World Acceptance opened at $114.66 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $71.02 and a 12-month high of $125.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 13.78 and a quick ratio of 13.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $5,102,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 17.5% in the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 248,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,149,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $1,776,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
