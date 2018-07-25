BMO Capital Markets Lowers World Acceptance (WRLD) Price Target to $82.00

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 28.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of World Acceptance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. World Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of World Acceptance opened at $114.66 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $71.02 and a 12-month high of $125.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 13.78 and a quick ratio of 13.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.24). World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $151.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $5,102,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 17.5% in the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 248,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,149,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $1,776,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

