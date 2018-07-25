BMO Capital Markets Cuts Hydro One (H) Price Target to C$21.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on H. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Hydro One from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. CSFB upgraded shares of Hydro One from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.79.

H stock opened at C$19.18 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$18.57 and a twelve month high of C$23.35.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

In related news, insider Ferio Pugliese sold 7,712 shares of Hydro One stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.51, for a total value of C$150,461.12.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

