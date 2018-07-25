BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $978.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to announce $978.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $945.00 million. BMC Stock posted sales of $886.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.90 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. BMC Stock had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMCH shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Shares of BMC Stock traded down $0.30, reaching $20.70, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 332,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. BMC Stock has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $39,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,676 shares of company stock worth $484,159. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMCH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,169,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $7,445,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 283,649 shares during the period.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

