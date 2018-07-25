B&M European Value Retail (BME) PT Raised to GBX 470 at Citigroup

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 390 ($5.16) to GBX 470 ($6.22) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities decreased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 470 ($6.22) to GBX 450 ($5.96) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.29) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.22) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 389.80 ($5.16) price objective (down previously from GBX 450 ($5.96)) on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.62) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 457.86 ($6.06).

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 411 ($5.44) on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 295.04 ($3.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 436.20 ($5.77).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

