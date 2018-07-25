Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Stake Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 243,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 57,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines opened at $61.40 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.23). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 37.00% and a negative net margin of 1,068.27%. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

