Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Million

Brokerages predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) will post sales of $3.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $5.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $7.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 million to $8.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.51 million per share, with estimates ranging from $1.02 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 37.00% and a negative net margin of 1,068.27%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.40. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

