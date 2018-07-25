Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 400 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,548. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.02 and a one year high of $220.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.8998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.