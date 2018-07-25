Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 2,340 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,631,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,668,574,000 after purchasing an additional 390,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,239,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,891,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,511 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,858,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,855,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,539,000 after purchasing an additional 356,086 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.40. The stock had a trading volume of 224,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,556. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $167.55 and a 1 year high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. analysts expect that Raytheon will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

In related news, Director Vernon E. Clark sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,081.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $131,732.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,862 shares of company stock worth $816,748. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

