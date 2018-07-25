Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,807 Shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Common Stock (SWZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SWZ) by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Common Stock worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 300,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 512,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 196,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Common Stock traded down $0.01, hitting $12.80, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 28,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,349. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st.

