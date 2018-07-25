BlackRock Inc. Sells 9,936 Shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (RLH)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Red Lion Hotels worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLH. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the first quarter valued at $2,584,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the first quarter valued at $1,766,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Lion Hotels opened at $11.80 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $33.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. research analysts expect that Red Lion Hotels Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

RLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

In other Red Lion Hotels news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 488,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $5,099,986.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Mckeirnan sold 26,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $282,398.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,892,533 shares of company stock valued at $51,793,243. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands.

