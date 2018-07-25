BlackRock Inc. Has $13.43 Million Position in NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,788,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of NanoString Technologies worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 205,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 108,566 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 60,587 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 47,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NanoString Technologies opened at $12.00 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market capitalization of $314.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.80. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 108.29% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

