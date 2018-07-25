BlackRock Inc. Has $12.74 Million Position in Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (CHFN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (NASDAQ:CHFN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 624,686 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHFN. AXA acquired a new stake in Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,049,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 60,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 3,041.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st.

Shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.39. Charter Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (NASDAQ:CHFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 million. Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 6.92%.

About Charter Financial Corp (Maryland)

Charter Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for CharterBank, a federally-chartered savings bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

