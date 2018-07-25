BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total transaction of $10,051,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,098,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,588,175.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $530.95 per share, with a total value of $530,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.67.

Shares of BlackRock opened at $508.89 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $408.62 and a 1-year high of $594.52. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.97%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

