Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Blackrock Capital Investment to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Blackrock Capital Investment had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 million. On average, analysts expect Blackrock Capital Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $431.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Lies bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities.

