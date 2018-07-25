Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackrock Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Blackrock Capital Investment traded down $0.01, hitting $5.95, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 194,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $430.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.67. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 million. Blackrock Capital Investment had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.02%. analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Lies bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $117,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities.

