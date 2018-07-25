BJ’s Wholesale (BJ) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale (NYSE:BJ) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

BJ stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

About BJ’s Wholesale

There is no company description available for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc

