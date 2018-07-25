bitJob (STU) Price Tops $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. One bitJob token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, YoBit and Qryptos. bitJob has a total market cap of $443,045.00 and approximately $63,154.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitJob has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003806 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012249 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000456 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00419175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00159567 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00024424 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013912 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000944 BTC.

bitJob Token Profile

bitJob’s genesis date was September 12th, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,043,991 tokens. The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob . bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io . The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Qryptos and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitJob should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

