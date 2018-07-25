BitBay (BAY) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $142,875.00

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. BitBay has a market capitalization of $37.22 million and approximately $142,875.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBay coin can currently be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. Over the last seven days, BitBay has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBay alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00099853 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00034183 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000401 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitBay Coin Profile

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market . BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.