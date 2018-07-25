BidaskClub Lowers TriMas (TRS) to Hold

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TriMas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TriMas in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.
TriMas stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. TriMas has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $30.60.
In related news, CAO Paul Swart sold 2,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $54,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 5,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $145,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,156,659 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
TriMas Company Profile
TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.
