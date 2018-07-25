BidaskClub Lowers ICF International (ICFI) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ICFI. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on ICF International to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ICF International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.83.

Shares of ICF International opened at $72.75 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. ICF International has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.97 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

In other news, Director Peter M. Schulte sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $885,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,224 shares in the company, valued at $17,947,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 4,152 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $307,248.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,692,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,976 shares of company stock worth $3,656,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in ICF International during the first quarter worth $280,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICF International during the first quarter worth $291,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in ICF International during the first quarter worth $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 56.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 23.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

