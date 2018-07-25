BidaskClub Lowers Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) to Sell

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development opened at $17.44 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.38 million. equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $251,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brent P. Jensen bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 91,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,853.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,295 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 159,177 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,194 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37,133 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 157,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin.

