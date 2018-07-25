BidaskClub Downgrades ANSYS (ANSS) to Buy

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ANSYS from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.60.

Shares of ANSS opened at $175.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.03. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $184.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.56 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Cashman III sold 40,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.76, for a total value of $6,591,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $199,149.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,187 shares of company stock valued at $7,404,573 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 338.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

