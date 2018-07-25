Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,815 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $175,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,030,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,201,556,000 after buying an additional 4,561,249 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,528,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,683 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 1,525,075 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 1,498,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,057,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,080,000 after buying an additional 1,050,234 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group traded up $6.81, reaching $195.81, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 685,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,106,162. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $479.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Alibaba Group to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.18.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

