Bessemer Group Inc. Has $294.72 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 1.1% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Zoetis worth $294,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Zoetis by 10.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 55.4% in the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

ZTS traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.18. The stock had a trading volume of 92,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,939. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $59.50 and a one year high of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

In related news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $169,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 4,877 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $407,034.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,894 shares of company stock valued at $578,005 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

