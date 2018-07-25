Bessemer Group Inc. Has $240.05 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,297,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,128 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.22% of Cintas worth $240,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $2,023,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,814,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total transaction of $1,288,388.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $22,861,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “$192.53” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Cintas traded up $0.19, hitting $207.18, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 22,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,143. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $130.09 and a 1 year high of $207.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

