Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 27,925 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,654,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.97% of KAR Auction Services worth $145,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 1,686.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAR Auction Services traded down $0.54, reaching $58.40, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 25,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12-month low of $40.43 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

In other news, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $533,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 44,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $2,435,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,018 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,886 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

