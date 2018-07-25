Berkeley Group (BKG) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,360 ($44.47) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goodbody lowered Berkeley Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,800 ($50.30) to GBX 3,400 ($45.00) in a report on Friday, July 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Shore Capital lowered Berkeley Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Berkeley Group to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,400 ($45.00) to GBX 3,700 ($48.97) in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,805.08 ($50.37).

Berkeley Group opened at GBX 3,749 ($49.62) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 2,903 ($38.42) and a one year high of GBX 4,270 ($56.52).

In other news, insider Glyn Barker bought 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,777 ($49.99) per share, with a total value of £54,388.80 ($71,990.47).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company builds homes, neighbourhoods, communities, luxury homes, and affordable housing for families, first time buyers, students, and senior people in London and the south of England markets.

