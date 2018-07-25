BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $87.88 and a 1 year high of $98.29.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

