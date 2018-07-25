BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Invests $117,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 60,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 203.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 300,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 201,711 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

