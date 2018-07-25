Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $174,000 Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $41.57 and a twelve month high of $49.27.

