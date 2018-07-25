Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires New Position in Drive Shack Inc (DS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the second quarter worth $382,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter worth $524,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Drive Shack from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Wesley R. Edens bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $2,120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,922,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,487,098.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack opened at $6.53 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $472.76 million, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.50. Drive Shack Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.55 million. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. research analysts predict that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities.

