Beneficial Bancorp (BNCL) versus Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Head to Head Analysis

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ: BNCL) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Beneficial Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Beneficial Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beneficial Bancorp 11.93% 3.97% 0.71% Berkshire Hills Bancorp 14.79% 8.13% 1.04%

Beneficial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beneficial Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beneficial Bancorp $226.63 million 5.63 $23.93 million N/A N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp $485.95 million 3.84 $55.24 million $2.29 17.93

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Beneficial Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Beneficial Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Beneficial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Beneficial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beneficial Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beneficial Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Berkshire Hills Bancorp 0 6 1 0 2.14

Beneficial Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.37%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus price target of $40.58, indicating a potential downside of 1.14%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp is more favorable than Beneficial Bancorp.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats Beneficial Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beneficial Bancorp Company Profile

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW, municipal, and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and commercial checking accounts, as well as checking accounts primarily for small businesses. It also provides cash management services that include remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts; and certificate of deposit account registry service and brokered certificates of deposit. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of commercial loans and leases, which comprises business loans, small business leases, commercial real estate loans, and commercial construction loans; residential loans, including one- to four-family residential real estate loans; and consumer personal loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal loans, recreational vehicles, and educational loans. Further, it provides insurance brokerage and wealth management services; and property, casualty, life, and health and benefits insurance services. Additionally, the company holds title to various securities and other investments; holds and manages other real estate owned properties. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust administration, and estate planning; and investment products, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides retail and commercial electronic banking, commercial cash management, online banking, and mobile banking services; interest rate swaps; and debit cards and other electronic fee producing payment services to transaction account customers. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc., offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance; employee benefits insurance; and life, health, and financial services insurance products. It serves retail, commercial, not- profit, and municipal deposit customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 113 full-service branches in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Central New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Beneficial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.