Beneficial Bancorp (BNCL) Given “Hold” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their hold rating on shares of Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $16.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Beneficial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th.

Beneficial Bancorp opened at $16.45 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.55. Beneficial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.51 million during the quarter. Beneficial Bancorp had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Gemmill sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lewis sold 26,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $437,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,334 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Beneficial Bancorp by 3,025.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beneficial Bancorp in the first quarter worth $125,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Beneficial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Beneficial Bancorp by 30.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beneficial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Beneficial Bancorp Company Profile

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW, municipal, and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and commercial checking accounts, as well as checking accounts primarily for small businesses.

