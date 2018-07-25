Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $610-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $629.45 million.

BHE traded down $4.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 57,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,373. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $660.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services, integrated technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.