Benchmark Capital Advisors Takes Position in Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)

Benchmark Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 164,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. VNBTrust National Association bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLNY. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

NYSE CLNY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 34,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,866. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Colony Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc, formerly Colony Financial, Inc, is a global real estate and investment management company. The Company operates through five segments: Real Estate Equity, including Light industrial real estate assets and operating platform; Single-family residential rentals through an investment in Colony Starwood Homes and Other real estate equity investments; Real Estate Debt, which includes loan originations and acquisitions, and Investment Management, which includes investment management of the Company-sponsored funds and other investment vehicles.

