Benchmark Capital Advisors Sells 3,000 Shares of Macy’s Inc (M)

Benchmark Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Macy’s accounts for 1.6% of Benchmark Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Benchmark Capital Advisors’ holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s traded up $0.30, hitting $39.66, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 230,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,832,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.41 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Macy’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.71 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

