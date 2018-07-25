Benchmark Capital Advisors Invests $254,000 in Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)

Benchmark Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,169.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

NYSE:DVMT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.42. 10,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,672. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dell Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $62.73 and a 1-year high of $96.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 27.01%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

