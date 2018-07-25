Belden (BDC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Belden alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BDC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

BDC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.96. The stock had a trading volume of 298,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,013. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Belden has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $87.14.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $605.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.55 million. Belden had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 2.87%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bryan C. Cressey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.31 per share, with a total value of $108,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,727,651.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 265.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.