Bee Token (BEE) Price Reaches $0.0202 on Exchanges

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Bee Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Cobinhood. Bee Token has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $3,200.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bee Token has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003756 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012251 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000459 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00419427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00159623 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024252 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013905 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Bee Token Profile

Bee Token’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,595,585 tokens. The official website for Bee Token is www.beetoken.com . The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bee Token is medium.com/@thebeetoken

Bee Token Token Trading

Bee Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bee Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

