Baytex Energy (BTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of Baytex Energy opened at $3.26 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $771.24 million, a PE ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.57%. research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Baytex Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 683,941 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Baytex Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,276,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 45,794 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baytex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Baytex Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 235,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 97,303 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Baytex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

