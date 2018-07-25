Baxter International Inc (BAX) Stake Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of Baxter International worth $51,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 437,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,502,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,803,000 after purchasing an additional 404,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 92.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 143,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,621. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Scott Pleau sold 10,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $801,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brik V. Eyre sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $1,411,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,565.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,477 shares of company stock worth $6,486,117 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

