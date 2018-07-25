Baxter International Inc (BAX) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 50,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 79,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Baxter International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

BAX opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.63. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

In other news, SVP Brik V. Eyre sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brik V. Eyre sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $1,411,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,565.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,477 shares of company stock worth $6,486,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

